Governor Yayaya Bello has paid the transport fare of all outgoing NYSC members passing out from Kogi state

Specifically, the governor gave N10,000 each to all the 725 outgoing corps members in what was met with jubilation

Also, the former presidential aspirant also offered one of the corps members, Mary Ekpa automatic employment

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has offered an outstanding corps members and a recipient of the state award, Mary Ekpa automatic employment in the state as a reward for her meritorious and humanitarian service to the state.

The Corp member was singled out among the 725 outgoing 2021 Batch “B” stream 1 corps members at a Passing Out Parade organised at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.

Governor Yayaya Bello has paid the transport fare of all outgoing NYSC members passing out from Kogi state.

Source: UGC

Governor Bello in his address urged the corps members to make efforts towards making Nigeria a better place through selfless service, dedication to duty, honesty, integrity and accountability.

Governor Bello said “I am happy to note that you contributed to the socio-economic development of the State in diverse ways, especially in rural communities, where the majority of you served. We appreciate the sacrifices you made towards the realizations of these developments for the upliftment of the standard of life of the numerous communities in Kogi State.”

He noted that their specific contributions in Primary Health Care delivery services, provision of qualitative education and rural infrastructure and advocacy in Sustainable Development Goals were critical in fostering and promoting government’s transformation agenda.

Governor Bello added that their deployment to various host communities must have endeared them to the custom and traditions which has consequently broadened their perception and understanding germane to a united Nigeria of our dream.

Earlier the Kogi State NYSC coordinator, Pastor Mrs Williams Mofoluwaso Adebimpe reiterated the fact that the era of seeking only white-collar jobs was over while admonishing them to put to good use, the various skills acquired through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

She pointed out that many of their predecessors who listened to this counsel were today's business owners and employers of labour, contributing immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The high point of the event was a cash gift of #10,000 each to all outgoing corps members by the Kogi state governor, as part of their transport stipend.

