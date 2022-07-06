Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has been recommended to Bola Tinubu as a potential running mate

The recommendation to Tinubu was by a prominent and respected APC chieftain, Chief Ray Morphy

Chief Morphy stated that the governor has the character, the mien, and the disposition that is ideal of a vice president

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and socio-political analyst, Chief Ray Morphy, has said the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, has demonstrated capacity as a leader.

Chief Morphy said the governor should be commended and celebrated for what he is doing despite the paucity of funds, the size of the state, and security challenges posed by bandits.

Niger state governor. Sani has been recommended to Tinubu as a running mate. Photo credit: @chiefpressngs

Source: Facebook

He, however, recommended Sani-Bello to the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as running mate, saying the governor has the character, the mien, and the disposition that is ideal of a vice president.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 5 in Abuja, after a visit to Niger state to see the situation of things and the style of governance of Bello, the APC chieftain said the governor has performed admirably well since he became the governor of the state in 2015.

Chief Morphy added that Governor Bello may not have shown interest, but it behooves APC to come up with configurations with which it can win the public mind, adding it can be done by fielding Bello alongside Tinubu.

His words:

“There is no doubt that Governor Sani Bello has demonstrated capacity as a leader in Niger state and Nigeria and deserved to be commended and celebrated for what he is doing in the state despite the paucity of funds, the size of the state, and security challenges posed by bandits.

“Realizing that Niger state is blessed with vast agricultural land, Governor Sani Bello had since the inception of his administration prioritized the development of the agricultural sector and has developed the sector to serve as a catalyst for economic development and job creation.

“His administration has been a partner in progress with the farmers, providing regular farm inputs, purchasing and distributing tractors to farming households, and initiating partnerships with foreign investors in the areas of sugar and rice production.”

He said the governor has also leveraged on the Anchor Borrowers Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure full participation of Niger farmers and had also supported beneficiaries with extension services and added services to ensure better yields.

According to him, the governor is also collaborating with countries with big pedigree in livestock and dairy production such as Brazil, Hungary, Netherlands, India, and Pakistan among others.

He added that Governor Bello has brought fiscal discipline to Niger state through the introduction of Treasury Single Account, staff verification exercise, reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks as well as prudent management of resources as critical drivers of his reform agenda.

On the insecurity in the state, the APC chieftain said Governor Bello had in a bid to enhance the efficiency of the vigilantes in the affected local governments, presented more than 300 motorcycles, and over 20 Hilux vehicles to them due to poor accessibility of the roads.

2023: Igbo group vows to vote Bola Tinubu in presidential election

Meanwhile, the Ndigbo in APC Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

Hope Uzodimma says Tinubu's certificate controversy is a non-issue

On his part, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the certificates of Tinubu.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the issue would have been since resolved if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) record-keeping is efficient, and its server functional.

He said there would have been no need for Tinubu to make fresh submissions of his documents.

Source: Legit.ng