An attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari has left residents of Katsina state in shock

One of the residents on spoke on the incident said that they were terrified and had to hide in the bush during the attack

The resident added that they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area

A resident who witnessed the terrorists' attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state has narrated how he managed to escape from the ordeal.

Daily Trust reports that the resident who spoke on the incident said while the terrorists were repelled by a team of "gallant presidential guards", community members around Dustinma and Kankara were mostly terrified.

An attack on the convoy of President Buhari has left residents of Katsina in shock. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Also noting that he was almost caught in the crossfire between the terrorists and the presidential guards, the resident who did not give his name disclosed that he hid in the bush with some other members of the community.

According to the resident, they were on their way back to Dutsinma from the Kankara area of the state when they saw bandits in their number.

He said the terrorists were seen crossing the road on motorcycles and they had to run for the safety of their lives.

Continuing, the resident said some of them had also run into the Turare village while others hid in the bushes.

He further disclosed that they hid in the bushes until they sighted a long military convoy which eventually cleared the road for them to reach Dutsinma.

Having confirmed the attack, the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that the president was not in the convoy when the terrorists launched the attack.

Shehu however noted that security operatives and an advance team heading for Daura, Buhari’s hometown, ahead of Sallah, were attacked.

Bandits attack President Buhari’s convoy in Katsina

Armed bandits had attacked an ‘advance team’ of presidential aides in Katsina leading to injuries to two people, an official has said.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday, July 5.

The attack occurred near Dutsinma, Katsina state, as the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

