The secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead.

Barkindo died at about 11 pm on Tuesday, July 5, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has said.

Kyari who announced the death of Barkindo on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday, July 6, described the late OPEC secretary-general as an esteemed personality.

Barkindo died at the age of 63 barely 24 hours after he was celebrated by President Buhari. Photo: Tolu Ogunlesi

Source: Twitter

He added that the burial arrangements for Barkindo would be announced shortly.

He said:

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022.

"Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly."

Barkindo's death comes barely 24 hours after he was at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Buhari on Tuesday, July 5.

Barkindo’s tenure as OPEC secretary-general would have ended on July 31.

Celebrated by the president for his good service to Nigeria, OPEC and all the oil-producing nations, Buhari confirmed that Barkindo has been a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

His words:

“You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country, we are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

“Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry.”

Source: Legit.ng