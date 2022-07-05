The search for a news accountant-general of the federation has commenced following the ouster of Ahmed Idris

It is believed that 20 names has been submitted by the permanent secretary for consideration to take over the new role

Meanwhile, only directors that are on the level 17 radar on or before 1st of January, 2020 will be considered for the role

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 20 directors are in line to replace the embattled former accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris who was recently fired issued bordering on an alleged N80 billion fraud.

As reported by the PUNCH newspaper, the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation issued a circular confirming that processes had commenced the search for a new substantive AGF.

The ousted Ahmed Idris is currently under EFCC investigation over an alleged N80bn fraud. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that only those directors that have attained level 17 in the civil service on or before 1st January 2020 will be considered for the role.

It is also believed that the permanent secretary at the ministry of finance has submitted several lists for consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Caretaker AGF, Anamekwe replaced

However, as the hunt for a new AGF continues, the Daily Trust newspaper reported that Mr Sylva Okolieaboh, a director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) department, has replaced Chukwuyere Anamekwe as the acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

As recalled by the newspaper, Anamekwe was appointed on the premise of a caretaker following Ahmed Idris ouster from the position.

Reports have it that Anamekwe who has been placed on a caretaker role is also on the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a reason that most likely informed his replacement as well.

Source: Legit.ng