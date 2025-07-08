The US announced that most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will now be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period

The update was communicated in a statement issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, and takes immediate effect

However, the statement clarified that all US non-immigrant visas issued before Tuesday, July 8, 2025, will retain their original status and validity

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) Department of State on Tuesday, July 8, announced updates to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy.

Legit.ng reports that the update affected several countries, including Nigeria.

The US Embassy in Nigeria said in a statement that effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

The statement reads:

"Those U.S. non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity."

The US Embassy stressed that as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity.

It added:

"You can view the latest information on visa reciprocity schedules for all countries at travel.state.gov."

US visa standards

Furthermore, American authorities stated that US visa standards and criteria are designed to protect the integrity of its immigration systems.

The US said:

"These standards are based on global technical and security benchmarks. The U.S. Mission is working with the government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria can meet the criteria."

It mentioned examples of standard criteria to include:

Information sharing: Sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety.

Visa overstay management: Implementing measures to limit overstays by travelers on U.S. visas.

Secure travel documents: Ensuring countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveler identities.

US makes promise to Nigeria

Giving a key assurance, the US said it values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and "remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity, keeping both our countries safer and stronger."

It commended the ongoing efforts by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices.

The US stated that it will continue to engage with federal government officials to address the remaining challenges.

It concluded:

"Nigerian travelers are encouraged to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas, and ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date. The United States remains a committed partner in deepening people-to-people ties with Nigeria via business, educational, and cultural exchanges.

"We look forward to continued cooperation at all levels with the Nigerian public and government officials to ensure safe and lawful travel between the United States and all countries.

Reacting to the development, Nigerian journalist, Eniola Akinkuotu, wrote on X:

"Bad news for Nigerians. The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria just sent me a statement saying that henceforth only visas with 3 months validity & single entry will be issued to Nigerians applying for tourism and other non-immigrant visas. Those with existing lengthy visas remain valid.

"This is being done in the spirit of reciprocity. This means that the US is doing this because Nigeria first did it to American citizens."

