A report from The Nation indicates that Chukwuyere N. Anamekwe, the acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), has been removed from his office.

The publication has it that Anamekwe has been replaced by Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis, who served as a former director of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

A source told the newspaper that the federal government is in search of a new AGF.

Anamekwe's replacement is a former director of the TSA (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In line with this, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan has issued a circular to permanent secretaries forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6.

Outlining qualifications of level 17 officers eligible for the office, a part of the memo read:

“Those who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Grade 17) on or before January 1, 2020, and are not retiring from the service earlier than December 31, 2024, are eligible to participate in the selection process while officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded.”

Reasons for Anamekwe's replacement

It was gathered that Anamekwe’s sack came on the heels of allegations that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Moreover, it was reported that the government was not comfortable with his claim that it was borrowing to pay salaries.

