The Ejeh of Olamaboro, HRH Simeon Ujah has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for infrastructural developments spread across the State but more specifically olamaboro Local Government Area.

The Traditional ruler who paid a courtesy visit on the governor in Lokoja, noted that Olamaboro Local Government Area has benefited immensely from the administration’s benevolence, particularly in areas of road constructions, erosion control and other projects.

The Ejeh said the people of Olamaboro were full of joy for the development the area has witnessed under the leadership of the Governor.

He similarly commended the governor for his courage, doggedness and determination at the recently concluded 2023 APC presidential primary elections

The traditional ruler added that it was the youths and women whom the governor has served as their vanguard that were lamenting the outcome of the contest, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress would have had a smooth sail to victory in 2023 if Yahaya Bello was it’s flag bearer.

Governor Bello in his remarks thanked the Olamaboro traditional council for always giving his administration the needed support right from its inception till date.

The governor appreciated the Ejeh of Olamaboro for being a compass in the right direction for himself and his administration, noting that the traditional institution’s role in peace, unity and development can never be undermined.

The Ejeh was accompanied on the visit by traditional rulers from Olamaboro traditional council, alongside government appointees from the region.

Yahaya Bello hints on contesting for presidency in future

Recall that Governor Bello recently said he only test the microphone at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries that produced Bola Tinubu, adding that he would continue working to be Nigeria's president.

The governor made the comment after he went to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the chance to contest at the primary.

He also urged his supporters not to be disillusioned and urged them to vote for the APC across board in the 2023 elections.

