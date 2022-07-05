The Federal government have asked the newly appointed Accountant General to clear his desk and leave office over corruption

Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was recently appointed, lasted only 35 days in office after replacing his boss Ahmed Idris in May

Nwabuoku's sack came exactly 7 days after he made a very controversial remark that the government is borrowing to pay salaries

The Federal government will name a new Accountant General of the Federation following the sack of Anamekwe Nwabuoku on Monday, June 4, over corruption allegations.

Nwabuoku's sack is coming seven days after he made a controversial remark on government borrowing to pay salaries, as reported by TheCable.

He was appointed on May 22, 2022, after his estranged boss, Ahmed Idris was accused of engaging in N80 billion fraud.

President Buhari to appoint a new Accountant general Credit: Presidency

TheNation reports that the Federal Government has initiated a search for a new AGF and that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has issued a circular to that effect.

Efforts by Legit.ng to an official of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) office, and the Debt Management Office (DMO) were willing to confirm or deny the allegation of government borrowing to pay salaries as expressed by the ousted AGF.

Nwabuoku's comment is said to have ruffled feathers with those in power, forcing the government to show him the door.

DMO has consistently assured Nigerians that there is no need to panic about Nigeria's growing debt profile.

In an interactive session at a public function, Patience Oniha, director general DMO, noted that Nigeria's public debt has been instrumental in helping Nigeria bounce back from the recession.

She said:

"It is true that the public debt has been growing. We should remember that Nigeria has witnessed economic shocks with major impacts on revenue that have resulted in recession twice and borrowing was a major tool for reversing the trends”

Source: Legit.ng