MURIC has commended NECO for setting aside a whole week (Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15) for salah's celebration

The group then asked the examination board to shift one of its exams slated to June 19 as it clashed with the first day of the eid-el-Adhan

In a statement signed by its director, Ishaq Oloyede, the group suggested that the exam can be shifted to July 14, one of the days of the week NECO set aside

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the National Examination Council (NECO) for demonstrating goodwill over time.

This Day reports that the group also urged the NECO to shift its Saturday, June 9 examination as it clashed with the first day of the eid-el-Adha (salah).

MURIC appealed in a statement signed by its director, Ishaq Oloyede, on Sunday, June 3.

It added that shifting the exam will allow Muslim candidates to write it comfortably.

In the statement, the socio-religious group said the examination board had fixed one of its exams, Data Processing (practical), for Saturday, June 9, 10a.m to 11 p.m.

NECO sets aside one week for salah's celebration

MURIC maintained that NECO had demonstrated goodwill by setting aside a week for Salah's celebration, which is reflected in its timetable, Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15.

Oloyede said this means that the examination council recognised the Salah holiday for not deliberately fixing exams on those days.

"The paper which was originally fixed for Salah day may be taken on Thursday, July 14 2022 which is one of the days set aside by NECO for the Salah holiday. MURIC wishes NECO authorities and staff as well as all Nigerians a happy Salah."

