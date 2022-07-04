Earlier, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) appealed to NECO to shift its examination date to Saturday 9th July 2022 due to its clash with the first day of Id al-Adha (Salah)

Responding to the call, the Nigerian examination body noted that none of its papers are clashing the celebration

NECO noted that the clarification was needed so that Nigerians would get access to credible yet timely information on important matters

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has said none of its papers in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) is clashing with the day of this year’s Eid-al-Adha, the Muslim festival, Premium Times reports.

The festival will hold on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Eid Day: NECO Gives Vital Update on Examination, Sends Strong Message to MURIC, Others. Photo credit: @Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

NECO, in a statement signed by Azeez Sani head of the information and public relations division, on Monday, July 4, said the examination body was conscious of the relevance and importance of religious festivals and has made adequate provisions for them in its examination timetable.

The examination was reacting to an earlier appeal by a Muslim organisation- Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which had on Sunday in a statement urged NECO to reconsider its position.

NECO replies

The report, it said “is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the Council has scheduled examination for 9th July 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid-Adha).”

New grace for students

NECO added that:

“The Council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School-based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.”

The examination body, which said that the 2022 edition of its school-based SSCE had commenced on June 27, noted that it will end on August 12.

Source: Legit.ng