While in the foreign country, Buhari met with some representatives of Nigerian residents of Portugal

The Nigerian leader's visit to Portugal came a few days after he attended the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda

After a five-day state visit to the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja.

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5pm on Saturday, July 2.

President Buhari with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Portugal. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

One of the president's aides, Femi Adesina, shared photos of Buhari with the ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal Amb. Alex Kefas and officials of the Nigerian Embassy in the country shortly before he departed Lisbon for Abuja.

Buhari had left for Portugal on Tuesday, June 28, based on the invitation of his Portuguese counterpart, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

During the trip, the Nigerian leader attended the 2022 United Nations (UN) ocean conference, met with Carlos Moedas, mayor of Lisbon, and was also presented with the ‘key of the city of Lisbon’.

Also, during the trip, Nigeria and Portugal signed several memoranda of understanding, including political consultations, diplomatic training, cooperation in the field of culture, and women and girls development.

Buhari sends message from Portugal

As the 2023 general elections approach, President Buhari made a promise to remain neutral.

The Nigerian leader who spoke from Lisbon, Portugal's capital, on Wednesday, June 29, said he will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a free hand to conduct credible and fair elections.

Buhari said this in the company of representatives of Nigerians living in Portugal whom he met as part of his assignment in the foreign nation.

A timeline of Buhari's visit in June

The Nigerian president visited no fewer than three countries in the month of June.

On June 4, he left for Accra, Ghana, to attend an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

On June 22, President Buhari departed Abuja for Kigali, Rwanda, for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which was held from June 20 to 26, 2022.

