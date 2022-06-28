The Senate on Tuesday, June 28, said it will probe the corruption allegations made against former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad.

This decision of the red chamber came after a motion by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, The Nation reports.

Bamidele's motion was titled:

“Matter of urgent public importance on the state of affairs in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and demand by Justices of the court, pursuant to rules 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended).”

Source: Legit.ng