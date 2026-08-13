Governor Seyi Makinde unveiled his running mate for the 2027 presidential election at the APM National Convention in Bauchi State

Lawal Daura, the former Director-General of the DSS, replaced Ibrahim Adamu Bala, who had served as a placeholder running mate

Daura joined the APM only days before the announcement after losing the Katsina ADC governorship ticket

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has named Lawal Daura, the former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), as his running mate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The announcement was made at the Action Peoples Movement (APM) National Convention held in Bauchi State.

Governor Seyi Makinde has selected Lawal Daura as his running mate. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Daura's selection ends the brief tenure of Ibrahim Adamu Bala in the role. Bala had been publicly announced as Makinde's running mate earlier, but was always intended to serve as a placeholder while the governor's camp worked to confirm a substantive pick.

Daura's path to the APM ticket

The former DSS chief joined the APM only days before the convention, following his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Daura resigned from the ADC after he failed to secure the party's governorship ticket for Katsina State, a loss that effectively ended his prospects within that party.

His entry into the APM and near-immediate elevation to the vice-presidential slot signals how quickly the party moved to lock in a running mate with national security credentials and northern political weight to complement Makinde, who hails from the South-West.

Daura served as DSS Director-General before his removal from the role and is a recognised figure in Nigerian political and security circles. His selection by Makinde is widely seen as a strategic move to balance the ticket geographically and appeal to voters in the North ahead of the general elections.

Makinde speaks on dropping 2027 presidential bid

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde dismissed reports suggesting he may abandon his 2027 presidential bid, insisting he remains committed to the race as the candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM).

Makinde addressed the speculation in a newsletter sent to Oyo state residents on Friday, July 25, saying he entered the presidential contest to give Nigerians a genuine political alternative and would not be deterred by mounting pressure or rumours.

Source: Legit.ng