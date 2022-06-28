President Muhammad Buhari is expected in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, on Tuesday, June 28, for a four-day visit

The president will hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, among other official engagements

President Buhari will also meet with the prime minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, after signing some deals with the nation's leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday jet out to the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, on a four-day state visit.

While in Lisbon, President Buhari is expected to hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, The Nation reports.

The Nigerian leader will be conferred with Portugal's national honour and decorated with the ‘Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry.’

As contained in a statement released by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari, and Sousa will co-chair a bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

Added to this, President Buhari will visit the Portuguese Parliament and meet with its president, Dr Augusto Santo Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

Even more, the president is scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen.

Also, he will take part in the United Nations Ocean Conference, which will end Friday, July 1. Buhari is expected back in Aso Rock Villa on Satuday, July 2.

Nigerian delegates on Buhari's entourage include Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa

