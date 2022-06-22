President Muhammadu Buhari has been billed to speak at the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda

Buhari's remark will be centered on Malaria and neglected tropical diseases summit and participate in an intergenerational dialogue for youth

It was gathered that the president will also hold bilateral conversation with other commonwealth leaders for prospect economic alliances

President Muhamadu Buhari is billed to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, TheCable reported.

This was made known by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina on Wednesday, June 22.

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to deliver a remark at CHOGM and also hold bilateral talks with other commonwealth leaders. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to Adesina, Buhari is expected to jet off to Kigali later today to join other world leaders in the Commonwealth of Nations in an event that is slated for June 20 to 26.

Legit.ng gathered that the conference seeks to entertain conversations on the development and progress of commonwealth nations across the various continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The theme for this year’s conference is tagged: ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’

Leaders from the various Commonwealth nations are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

Adesina said:

“President Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

“The leaders are expected to consider a range of topical issues including post-COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security.

“Prior to this, the Nigerian delegation drawn from the public, private and youth organisations participated in four forums covering youth, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.”

Buhari to speak at CHOGM

Adesina also noted that the president is also billed to deliver a remark at the high-level session of Malaria and neglected tropical diseases summit and participate in an intergenerational dialogue for youth.

He said President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some leaders from the Commonwealth countries for prospective collaboration.

The president will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning; Osagie Ehanire, minister of health; Mohammed Abdullahi, minister of environment, and Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy.

Others in the president’s entourage are Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Amid 2023 preparations, Buhari leaves Aso Rock Villa to see new president

Meanwhile, Buhari on Thursday, May 19, left Nigeria on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Buhari met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new president of the UAE, to convey his condolences on the passing of the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement said:

"The president will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.."

Buhari departs for London on 20-day medical treatment? President's aide finally reveals the truth

The former personal assistant to Buhari, on digital and new media, Bashir Ahmad, had disclosed that the president was not on a medical trip to London.

He made this statement via a tweet on his verified Twitter page, following a news report in the media by some news outlet, claiming that Buhari had embarked on a 20-day medical trip to London.

Ahmad stated that the news was fake and that the President was not planning any medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng