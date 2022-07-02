Olori Kafayat, the most senior wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is dead, Vanguard reports.

Kafayat died barely two months after her husband joined his ancestors on Friday, April 22.

The late Alaafin died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State, after developing complications related to prostate enlargement.

Olori Kafayat was said to have died on Friday, July 1, night. Photo: Alaafin of Oyo, Leadership

Source: UGC

However, it was gathered that Kafayat who is the mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, the chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board passed on late Friday night.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Punch reports that while details of Kafayat's death are still sketchy at the time of this report, the director of media and publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Bode Durojaye, has confirmed the incident.

Durojaye said:

“She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later.”

A big iroko has fallen, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu mourns Alaafin of Oyo

The national leader of the ruling party in Nigeria had joined many Nigerians at home and abroad to mourn the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Bola Tinubu also described the late Alaafin as a bold and courageous leader who sought the development of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

According to Tinubu, the black race has lost a titan who would also be sorely missed by all and sundry.

Obasanjo drops touching condolence letter to Oyo govt. over Alaafin's death

Olusegun Obasanjo had also joined the hundreds of leaders who have come publicly to mourn the late Alaafin of Oyo.

The former president shared his condolence to the family of the late monarch and the Oyo state government in a letter.

According to Obasanjo, the late traditional leader died at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of his wise counsel.

Alaafin of Oyo: What will happen to his wives? Nigerians react to monarch’s death on social media

Many Nigerians shared their thoughts on social media as they asked questions about what the fate of the Oba’s wives would be.

Africanflamingo_: “E don happen! Now the real wahala is about to happen in that palace.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__: “All I can think of is how chaotic his home will become after his death ..may he rest well .”

Funmialariya1ofcanada: “All the wives will enter street now. People should better keep their husbands ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

Source: Legit.ng