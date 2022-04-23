One of Nigeria’s top monarchs Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has reportedly passed on and his death has raised a lot of questions

The late Oyo monarch reportedly gave up the ghost at the age of 83 and his demise has continued to cause a buzz on social media

Numerous online users have asked questions about the late king’s numerous wives and what will be their fates

Reports recently made the rounds that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has died at the age of 83 and it has caused quite a stir on social media.

The top Nigerian king reportedly gave up the ghost on the night of Friday, April 22, 2022, at a hospital in Ekiti.

Several reports have continued to make the rounds about the Oba’s alleged demise and Nigerians on social media are asking questions about his wives.

Nigerians ask what will happen to Alaafin of Oyo's numerous wives. Photo: @alaafin_oyo

Recall that the Alaafin of Oyo was married to many beautiful women, both young and old. Some of the wives also have very young children with a number of them being twins or triplets.

The Alaafin also usually made it a point to appear at public events with most or all of his wives as they create a spectacle with their matching outfits, whether they happen to be in the country or abroad.

Many Nigerians have now shared their thoughts on social media as they asked questions on what the fate of the Oba’s wives will be. Read some of their comments below:

Africanflamingo_:

“E don happen! Now the real wahala is about to happen in that palace.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“All I can think of is how chaotic his home will become after his death ..may he rest well .”

Funmialariya1ofcanada:

“All the wives will enter street now. People should better keep their husbands ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

Sarah_oyedija:

“My condolences to his family and the people of Oyo. After his demise, the question is how would his many wives and children survive.”

Prankhottie:

“This man death pain me omg chai the wives and children .”

Maciveevans:

“Then who takes all the wives including the recent 2 girls.”

Chimaobieze:

“Wetin them go come do with all those him wives...?”

Omareine:

“Rip Sir,all those young wives are they allowed to remarry.”

How former Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, died at age 93

Recall that the former Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, passed away at age 93 on Sunday, January 2.

The monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017. The successful businessman who was born on August 26, 1928, was the first of 17 children of his parents.

