U.S, New York - The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri has called on Nigerian nationals in the United States to continue to offer their support to their homeland despite the horrendous insecurity threats in the country, Premium Times reported.

Governor Diri made this appeal on Wednesday, June 29 during a dinner organized in his honour by the Nigerian consulate in New York.

Governor Douye Diri urged Nigerians in the US to collaborate with those back home to enhance rapid development. Photo: Bayelsa State Government

While speaking at the dinner, Diri noted that though the insecurity challenges in Nigeria are true but sometimes can be overstated.

He appealed to Nigerians in the U.S not to neglect the country, stating that a collaborative effort of Nigerians at home and abroad can strengthen the development of the country.

Governor Diri in his remark described Bayelsa as a safe haven, a peaceful state blessed with oil and gas as he urged investors not to hesitate in coming to Bayelsa to invest.

He said:

“As you know, Bayelsa has been known as a state of oil and gas; as the world is moving to cleaner energy, the state is also positioned for diversity because it has more gas than oil.

“We have abundant gas resources. In fact, we have more gas reserves than crude oil. So, investment opportunities abound in the state.”

We're now into agriculture - Gov. Diri

He further revealed that aside from oil and gas, Bayelsa also possesses agricultural potential, especially in the aspect of rice farming.

Governor Diri said mobilization is ongoing to get people to farm and invest in all aspects of farming as a means of diversifying the Bayelsa state economy.

Also speaking at the dinner, the the consul-general of Nigeria in New York, Lot Egopija reiterated the comments of the governor stating that Bayelsa state is blessed with economic potentials situatable for any investor to invest.

He however, urged the governor to use his time to explore business and investment opportunities available to the state government.

