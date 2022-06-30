President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 30, assured that Nigeria as a country is ready to fill the natural gas gap created in Europe due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Daily Trust reports that President Buhari made the disclosure while speaking at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon on Nigeria's readiness in areas of cooperation between the country and Portugal.

In a statement released by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that with over 200 million Nigerians who are mainly young people, the country is ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

President Buhari said Nigeria is ready to fill up the gap created in the availability of natural gas due to the Ukraine-Russian war. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

He called on Portugal to consider Nigeria as a valued and trusted partner in Africa at a time the world was going through turbulent times.

Identifying key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Portugal, the president admitted that interest in oil and gas, tourism and hospitality industry, air travel, security and joint commission is capable of moving to bother countries forward.

According to President Buhari, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine should increase the cooperation in oil and gas between Nigeria and Portugal.

He added that it become important to avoid crisis in the demand and supply chain, even as Nigeria is already a major supplier of gas to Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng