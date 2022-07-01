Peter Obi has gotten the support of the Nigerian Youths Movement Diaspora Organisation, South East Asia chapter

The group said they settled for Obi because he towered above other presidential candidates in the results of research on them

According to the group, if Obi's economic ideas are implemented in Nigeria, it will make the country rank among the best in the comity of states in the world

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Youths Movement Diaspora Organisation, South East Asia chapter, on Friday, July 1 urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to achieve the dream of restoring the country’s glory.

NYMDO coordinator, Kingsley Nwankwo, solicited Nigerians’ support for Obi to bring the country out of its present sorry state.

Peter Obi has gotten the support of a diaspora group in his quest to be Nigeria's next president.

Nwankwo, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, stated that the socio-economic group had been championing the agitation for good governance in Nigeria and Africa in general.

The NYMDO coordinator said that the group settled for Obi because he towered above other presidential candidates in the results of research on them in the areas of:

“Support base, competence, vibrancy, economic policy, international repute/connections, and teamwork.”

He described the former Anambra state governor as:

“A forthright, reliable, sincere, and vibrant politician who would bring to bear his immense passion for development and contribution to the growth exhibited as a governor to bear as Nigerian president.”

He added:

“Obi’s contributions in the areas of agriculture, improved revenue generation, healthcare delivery, road rehabilitation/construction, educational advancement, improved economy and adequate security, and water supply during his tenure as Anambra governor had made it a virile state worthy of emulation.

“Obi’s economic policy and framework, if implemented in Nigeria, will make the country rank among the best in the comity of states in Africa and in the world.

“The emergence of Mr. Obi as Nigerian president will not only assist the country to regain her lost glory among the comity of states in the world over but will also correct many wrongs in the land and build hope and confidence of all and sundry in the Nigerian project.”

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential candidate not a hater of northerners, says Aide

Meanwhile, the media aide to Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

2023: Igbo group vows to vote massively for Bola Tinubu

On its part, an Igbo group, under the auspices of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

