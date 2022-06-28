It is Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello's season to shine all over Nigeria's social media in the last few days

Photos of the governor's life-changing projects in Kogi state have dominated the social media space recently

Nigerians have been commending the Kogi state chief executive for his commitment to the welfare of Kogites

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian social media space has been awash with photos of Governor Yahaya Bello's projects in the last few days.

The projects range from roads to state-of-the-art hospitals, schools, flyovers, medical equipment, and sporting facilities.

The Reference Hospital in Okene is one of the legacy projects of Governor Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

In recent times, numerous projects done by the Bello administration were seen on social media via the verified Facebook accounts of the governor, @Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and Twitter handle @OfficialGybKogi and those of his spokesman, @Onogwu Muhammed, and @Galacticus_O.

Nigerians have been reacting to the photos of the projects, including those who have insulted the Kogi governor in the past.

Others say the young governor has proved doubting Thomases wrong about his performance in government.

Some even compared Governor Bello to other governors

Some others say the governor's projects are not just on social media, but they can be verified

The Kogi governor is also being compared with a presidential candidate.

Yahaya Bello hints on contesting for presidency in future

Recall that Governor Bello recently said he only test the microphone at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries that produced Bola Tinubu, adding that he would continue working to be Nigeria's president.

The governor made the comment after he went to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the chance to contest at the primary.

He also urged his supporters not to be disillusioned and urged them to vote for the APC across board in the 2023 elections.

APC deputy spokesperson, Yakubu Ajaka celebrates Yahaya Bello at 47

Meanwhile, deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka recently celebrated Governor Bello on his 47th years anniversary.

Ajaka, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 18 joined family and friends of Bello, both in Nigeria and abroad, especially Kogi state indigenes to rejoice with the governor.

Hon. Ajaka described Governor Bello as a young, vibrant, and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.

