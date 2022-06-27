On Monday, June 27, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad has resigned his office

The nation's jurist Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision

In view of this trending development, Legit.ng compiled major reasons which led to his resignation

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned.

Legit.ng reports that Justice Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, June 26, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

Channels TV reported that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Although a formal announcement has not been made.

Until his resignation, reports had it that Justice Muhammad was seriously ill.

The major reasons for his resignation as highlighted by the aggrieved justices

A few days back, 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written him a letter to lament the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court.

1. Neglect of duties

In the leaked letter, the Justices accused the CJN of refusing to address the issues despite drawing his attention to them.

2. Lack of residential accommodation and vehicles

The aggrieved judges complained of a lack of residential accommodation and vehicles at the court.

3. Deprive judges of travel assistance on foreign trips

The justices further accused the CJN of gallivanting with his spouse, children and personal staff, while not allowing them to travel with an assistant on foreign trips.

4. Lack of legal research assistants

The justices decried the lack of legal research assistants, despite the magnitude of cases being adjudicated.

5. Epileptic electric supply

On erratic electricity supply, the justices said they have been confined to work between the “hours of 8 a.m and 4 p.m daily, for lack of diesel,” after they were notified of the development by the Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar, Hajo Bello.

Meanwhile, Justice Tanko Muhammed did not attend the opening of the training for Judges on Alternative Dispute Resolution organized by the National Judicial Institute, amidst reports of resignation, Vanguard added.

Although no Supreme Court Justice is present at the event.

Training of Judges by the Institute is usually declared open by the CJN or any of his representatives. however, the Administrator of the Institute, Justice Garba has opened the session.

