On Monday, June 27, the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) shortlisted 29 candidates in the ongoing appointment process to fill six vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.

The decision of the FJSC followed a letter from the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko requesting the nomination of suitable candidates for consideration for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

29 candidates who made it to the Supreme Court list are all current justices of the Court of Appeal. Photo: Ahmed Isa

The nominees are expected to fill the existing six vacancies at the apex court of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Judiciary Committee, Babatunde Ajibade, on February 7, the NBA invited the expression of interest from suitably qualified members from the relevant geo-political zones.

The statement said:

"Further to the above, and pursuant to Rule III 4(i) and (iii) of the 2014 Revised National Judicial Council Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria, the Chief Justice of Nigeria has by a letter dated 27th May 2022 requested the NBA to comment on the provisional shortlist of the nominated Candidates.

The list of those who made it to the nomination process includes:

A. North central geopolitical zone

1. Hon. Justice Jummai Sankey, JCA

2. Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, JCA

3. Hon. Justice Sa’idu Tanko Hussain, JCA

4. Hon. Justice Ridwan M. Abdullahi, JCA

5. Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, JCA

B. Northwest geopolitical zone

1. Hon. Justice Ali Abubakar Babandi Gumel, JCA

2. Hon. Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan, JCA

3. Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu, JCA

4. Hon. Justice Jamilu Y. Tukur. JCA

5. Hon. Justice Balkisu Bello Aliyu, JCA

C. Southeast geopolitical zone

1. Hon. Justice Uzoamaka I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu, JCA

2. Hon. Justice Chidiebere N. Uwa, JCA

3. Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, JCA

4. Hon. Justice Theresa N. Orji-Abadua, JCA

5. Hon. Justice Obande F. Ogbuinya, JCA

6. Hon. Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, JCA

7. Hon. Justice Onyekachi A. Otisi, JCA

8. Hon. Justice Ugochukwu A. Ogakwu, JCA

9. Hon. Justice Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi, JCA

D. South south geopolitical zone

1. Hon. Justice Moore A. Abraham Adumein, JCA

2. Hon. Justice Biobele A. Georgewill, JCA

3. Hon. Justice Frederick O. Oho, JCA

4. Hon. Dr. Justice Abimbola O. Obaseki-Adejumo, JCA

5. Hon. Justice Ebiowei Tobi, JCA

E. Southwest geopolitical zone

1. Hon. Justice Oyebisi F. Omoleye, JCA

2. Hon. Justice Tunde O. Omotoye, JCA

3. Hon. Justice Habeeb A. O. Abiru, JCA

4. Hon. Justice Peter Olabisi Ige, JCA

5. Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA

According to Ajibade members are enjoined to send in their comments and/or reservations not later than Monday, 27th June 2022 to the National Secretariat of the NBA.

The comments and reservations should be addressed to; The President Nigerian Bar Association c/o Grace Igyo, Esq. Head, Legal Services Department, Nigerian Bar Association. National Secretariat, Plot 1101 Cadastral Zone A00 Central Business District Abuja.

They can also send an email to: legal@nigerianbar.org.ng.

