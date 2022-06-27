An aide to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has confirmed the resignation of his principal

After hours of confusion, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah confirmed this development through a statement issued on Monday, June 27

Meanwhile,

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has resigned to enable him to attend to his health, The Nation reports.

His media aide, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah confirmed this in a terse statement a moment ago.

Although Isah had earlier denied knowledge of the development, he said the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola would be sworn-in later on Monday by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The Nation learnt that Justice Muhammed came into his office earlier today, without his usual convoy of vehicles and security details.

He stayed briefly and left, but has not returned till then, an official said.

Justice Muhammad was also absent today at a training workshop for judges, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) which he was expected to declare open.

Source: Legit.ng