Earlier, the federal government filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal judgement, which freed Nnamdi Kanu, at the Supreme Court

The federal government in the appeal is asking the apex court to stay the execution of the judgement delivered on October 13, 2022

On Monday, October 24, at the hearing, the Appeal Court in a short ruling, declined to grant the request for adjournment on grounds that the matter before the court is one that requires an accelerated hearing

The Federal Government has arrived at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, October 24, to continue the battle against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who was earlier set free by the court from the terrorism charge against him.

At the appellate court today, the FG is asking the court to stay the execution of the judgment of October 13 which voided the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria on account of breach of local and international laws.

After Nnamdi Kanu's release, FG through the Attorney General of the Federation filed an appeal against the judgment discharging Kanu from the alleged terrorism trial. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

A three-panel of the court would determine the FG’s motion on notice, according to a notice of appeal marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2025, sighted by The Punch.

Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), leading the legal team, is in the court, alongside a senior lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Armed policemen were at the entrance of the court while incoming vehicles and their occupants to screening to avoid security breaches.

Nnamdi Kanu: Jubilation in Owerri, Aba over Appeal Court's ruling

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Thursday evening, October 13, when news filtered in that an Appeal Court had discharged the detained Kanu.

According to the report, across parts of Owerri such as Imo State University junction area, Ikenegbu, Amakohia, Orji, Okigwe road and flyover junction, people were celebrating and ordering for drinks following the development. At flyover junction, a commercial driver shouted and honked that Nnamdi Kanu had been freed at last.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome writes Buhari, seeks ‘political solution’

Recall that Mike Ozekhome, the chief counsel to Kanu recently wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the immediate release of his client.

In the letter dated Monday, October 3, Ozekhome premised his petition on the need to seek a political solution to the travails of the embattled IPOB leader.

The letter, which has in copy Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, Ozekhome asked the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate the release.

