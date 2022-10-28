The trial of former associates of ex-President Dr Goodluck Jonathan have resumed in a Federal High Court in Lagos

The trial is about alleged N4.6bn money laundering, which was allegedly transferred to a joint trust account to finance the presidential campaign of Jonathan

It was revealed that the Special Task Force of the EFCC, did not invite former President Jonathan throughout their investigation

Lagos - An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s investigating officer Shehu Shuaibu, on Thursday, October 27 told a Federal High Court in Lagos that N4.6billion allegedly transferred into a joint trust account was used to finance the 2015 campaign of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Punch newspaper reports that Shuaibu stated this while testifying before Justice Daniel Osiagor in the trial of former minister of finance, Senator Nenadi Usman; former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and two others over alleged money laundering and other fraud-related offences.

The EFCC has explained why it didn't bother inviting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to a case linked to his campaign. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

Source: Facebook

According to the report, during cross-examination by Usman’s counsel, Mr Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), he said his team from the Special Task Force of the EFCC, did not invite former President Jonathan throughout their investigation.

Asked why he did not invite Jonathan to confirm or deny if the money paid into the Joint Trust account was expended for his campaign or not, he said:

“No, we did not invite him, since the president was not the one that expended the money.”

“To the best of my knowledge, I do not know whether those that transferred money into the joint trust account were charged in court or not. I am not a lawyer, and would not know why they have not been charged before the court.”

The witness further disclosed that the money was paid from the State House to the NEA Account before it was transferred into the joint trust account.

He noted that the money was paid by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Nebolisa Emodi, and that he was invited for interrogation by his team but not charged to court.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the case till Friday, October 28 for the continuation of the trial.

