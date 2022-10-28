Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has described the appeal court’s judgment which reversed his earlier sack a sound judicial articulation.

In a statement released in Abakaliki by his special assistant on media and strategy, Chooks Oko, the Ebonyi governor also referred to the Friday, October 28, verdict as a sound defense of Nigeria’s constitution, PM News reports

He said the ruling upholds the position of the Nigerian constitution in matters relating to defection, adding that the pronouncement once against demonstrates that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

Moving forward, Umahi promised Ebonyi natives and residents that no amount of distraction can derail him as he continues to do his best for them.

Dedicating the victory to God, Ebonyi people, and lovers of justice, the governor said:

“The judgment reinforces the provisions of the nation’s constitution in matters relating to defection.

“The appeal court has by the pronouncement, proven again that the nation’s judiciary remains the last hope of the common man,” the statement read.

The governor emphasized that the judgment has further strengthened his avowed commitment to continue offering his best for the state.

“I assure you that no amount of distraction can derail this commitment.

“I dedicate this latest victory firstly to God, all Ebonyi people, and lovers of justice across the country."

