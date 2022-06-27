BREAKING: Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad Resigns

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has resigned, Channels Television learnt on Monday.

Justice Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

Information also has it that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to reports, a formal announcement will be made shortly. Until his resignation, reports had it that Justice Muhammad was seriously ill.

Only last week, 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written him a letter to lament the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court.

