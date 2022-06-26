The life of a Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Vitus Borog, has been cut short by suspected terrorists in Kaduna state

This was disclosed by Rev. Fr. Christian Emmanuel of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria through a statement

Meanwhile, the priest was murdered during a raid on the farm at the Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road

A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many is that suspected terrorists have murdered another Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Vitus Borogo, in Kaduna state.

Vanguard reports that the incident happened at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm.

Suspected terrorists kill another Catholic priest in Kaduna state.

Source: Facebook

A statement by Rev Fr Christian Emmanuel of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria said the deceased was 50 years old.

The statement reads:

"It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists. Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Details of his funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible. Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.”

