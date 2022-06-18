Earlier, PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 elections

During the unveiling of Okowa, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state was noticeably absent and this top discussion in the polity with many wondering about his next step

In a new development, Wike made his first public appearance after losing the VP slot to the governor of Delta state, Okowa

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state at the weekend made his first public appearance after the controversies that surrounded his rejection by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from becoming the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, The Nation reports.

The Governor's camp had been kicking against the process that led to the emergence of the Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of Wike.

Dressed in a white kaftan with his face decked in black goggles, Wike, who appeared unruffled, was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike, to attend the wedding ceremony of Mr. Chima Emmanuel Aguma.

The wedding ceremony

Chima, whose ceremony was attended by many dignitaries on Saturday, June 18, is the son of late Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma (SAN) and the immediate past commissioner for social welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inimefien Aguma.

He tied the nuptial knot with Jessica Nwamaka Akpe, at St. Paul’s Cathedral Diobu, Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Those present at the event

Dignitaries present at the wedding ceremony were Deputy Governor Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; former Rivers Governor, Dr Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili, Justice Supreme Court (rtd); Speaker Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani; Leader of Rivers Assembly, Martin Amaewhule and Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Siminalaye Fubara among others.

