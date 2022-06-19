Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi state celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday, June 18

Prominent Nigerians across the country have been felicitating the Kogi state governor on the attainment of his new age

To celebrate the governor, two female journalists from Kogi state wrote a book in Bello's honour and presented it to him

FCT, Abuja - A book written by two female journalists on Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been made public.

Titled "Yahaya Bello: 47 Narratives on a Change Agent," it was presented to Governor Bello on his 47th birthday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Governor Bello and the authors display the book during the unveiling. Photo credit: PR Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the 183-page compendium comprises 47 articles on the activities of the Bello administration.

The authors are Politics Digest's senior reporter, Nafisat Bello and Economic Confidential correspondent, Hafsat Ibrahim.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Politics Digest, unveiled the book.

IMPR CEO Yushau Shuaib said the book contains:

“Bello's strides in security, economy, infrastructure, job creation, women and youth empowerment, and his bid for presidency.”

The governor expressed appreciation for the "surprise birthday gift" with a promise to keep doing his best for the upliftment of the downtrodden in Kogi and elsewhere.

He thanked the authors, both Kogi indigenes, and commended their resilience and dedication to complete the project without his knowledge.

APC deputy spokesman, Yakubu Ajaka celebrates Yahaya Bello at 47

In a related development, the deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has celebrated Governor Bello on his 47th years anniversary.

Ajaka, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 18 joined family and friends of Bello, both in Nigeria and abroad, especially Kogi state indigenes to rejoice with the governor describing him as:

“A young, vibrant, and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.”

Governor Bello says he will contest as Nigeria's president again

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has said he would continue to work on becoming Nigerian president in the future.

Bello was among the 23 contenders of the recently concluded APC presidential primaries.

The governor, while speaking to state house correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the exercise, urged the youths, women and persons with disability who wanted him to be president not to lose hope.

Source: Legit.ng