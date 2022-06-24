The reports that members of the Amotekun Corps have arrested some perpetrators of the Owo Church killing in Ondo are yet to be confirmed by key stakeholders of the state

A monarch in the community and the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said they are yet to receive information on the reported arrest

For the spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Ikwu said he is yet to be informed of an arrest by the Amotekun team

Traditional leaders in Owo, Ondo state, where some suspected terrorists launched an attack on a church have said that they are not aware that the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps made some arrests.

The Punch reports that the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye said he cannot confirm if anybody was truly arrested in connection with the attack that took place at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

The report that the Amotekun members in Ondo arrested some suspects involved in the Owo church killing is yet to be confirmed by key leaders in the state. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Ogunoye added that he is yet to receive any form of security briefing from the Amotekun team that allegedly carried out the operation.

His words:

“I can’t confirm it (the arrest) because I have not been informed by the security people. I just read it on social media but we will be patient with the security agency on it."

Christian Association of Nigeria reacts to the arrest of the killers

Also speaking on the possible arrest of the suspects by members of the Amotekun Corps, the state chairman of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anselm Ologunwa admitted that he has no information on the arrest of the Owo Church killers.

Ologunwa called on residents of Owo and Ondo state, in general, to remain calm and patient while security operatives do their job of apprehending the killers.

He said:

“I don’t have such information and I can’t comment on the matter. I will implore us to be patient, let us have the details of the matter.”

In addition, the spokesman of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Ikwu, stated that he is yet to before informed of any arrest.

Ikwu's words:

“I have not been informed."

