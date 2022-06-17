Governor Olarotimi of Ondo state on Friday, June 17, lamented that he has failed to protect people of his state

Akeredolu said this at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo state during the burial ceremony of victims of the terrorist attack

The Ondo governor noted that the failure on his part was largely due to the support the terrorists have to carry out their evil works

It was a black and tearful moment during the burial of victims of the terrorist attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo state.

Not even Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyawu, could hold back their tears during the funeral ceremony on Friday, June 17, Vanguard reports.

The Ondo state governor's speech was punctuated with weeping and heavy sighs while he regretted what will never be forgotten by residents of the state and indeed, most Nigerians.

Owo church attack: I've failed my people, Governor Akeredolu wails

Akeredolu who noted that he lacks the right words to describe what happened stated that he has failed his people, not because his government did not try to protect people but largely due to the fact that the evil-minded fellows had support.

He said:

“We have failed to defend these people. Not because we have not tried, but because these forces on the other side are evil and they have supports. They will not triumph over us forever.

“When I see the sea of heads that are here; it speaks volumes. What has happened to us in Owo in Ondo state is indescribable.

“A lot of words are used to qualify it: dastardly, horrendous. But I still believe there are words to use to describe it, but I am still short of those words.

“We have just 22 (deceased) in this hall. A few of them have been buried because the relatives couldn’t wait till today. But as at the last count, these animals came to the church and murdered 40 people.”

A video clip of the burial ceremony was shared by Legit.ng's Monday Idara.

Ondo Catholic church attack: Oyedepo reacts, declares instant judgment on killers

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church had said that the attackers of St. Francis Church, Owo in Ondo state would be punished for their actions.

Some terrorists had on Sunday, June 5, invaded the church during worship, killing several worshippers while scores were injured.

Following the attack, the renowned cleric, who spoke during a sermon on Wednesday, June 8, at the church’s headquarters, Ota in Ogun State, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

