The attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5, threw the country and the world into a state of mourning

Survivors of the attack have continued to relive their ordeal with many confused at how they are still alive after the attack

One of the survivors of the dreadful incident said she managed to scale the fence of the church building after a bullet hit her leg

Josephine Ojeloni, a survivor of the attack by some gunmen at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state while reliving her harrowing experience on Sunday, June 5, said she climbed the fence of the building after being shot.

The Cable reports that Ojeloni who spoke at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, said the mass had barely ended when the yet-to-be-identified gunmen launched their attack at the church.

Josephine Ojeloni said she was shot in the leg but scaled the church building fence to escape. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

Stating that she had thought the gunshots were from fireworks when they started but later realised that something was amiss.

According to her, people started running helter-skelter, those outside the building and ran back into the church for safety as others were falling after being shot.

Her words:

“I was also running. I got to where I thought I could escape but there was no way, so I fell on top of others. The next thing I saw, I was hit.

"My leg was finished. But I thank God I am alive. I know it is a question of time; the pain will stop and I will walk with my legs.”

Receiving medical treatment from the state government

Ojeloni said medical personnel are doing everything possible to ensure survivors receive the best care.

She said:

“You can see how my leg is. If you had seen me yesterday, you’d have run away. With the wound on my leg, I still climbed a fence to escape.

"The flesh was scattered and dropping on the floor as I was moving.”

