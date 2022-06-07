The Federal Government has been called upon to ensure that it ups its game in securing Nigerians and their property at all times

The call was made to the government by Benjamin Asogbuwa, a survivor of the Owo church attack by gunmen

According to Asogbuwa who was hit by a bullet, Sunday mass when they started hearing gunshots outside the church building

A survivor of the gunmen's attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state has said that it was difficult to find a hiding place during the incident.

Narrating his ordeal, Benjamin Asogbuwa, said that despite all attempts he made to lie down under the church pews, he was hit by a bullet during the attack.

The Cable reports that Asogbuwa said the priest and the worshippers were holding a mass not knowing that enemies were lurking around the church premises.

A man who survived the attack by gunmen at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo said he hid under the pew. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Highlighting details of events before the incident occurred, Asogbuwa said the priest had just announced the dismissal of the Sunday mass when they started hearing gunshots outside the church building.

For Asogbuwa, at first everyone within the church building had thought it was fireworks, knockout or some kind of movie.

He said:

"So, one of us went to the door to check what was going on. He saw them coming with guns and everything.

“He closed the door and ran back. While still running, they started shooting again. They entered through the door, and the window, shooting and throwing dynamite."

“I was lying under the pew but one leg was outside. The bullet hit me in the leg."

"The people around me died including a baby of about three. It was horrible. We least expected something like that in the heart of town.”

Need for the Nigerian government to step up its game

Further speaking on beefing up security in the state and the country as a whole, Asogbuwa called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the insecurity in Nigeria.

His words:

“The government has to sit up about this insecurity issue. It is like we don’t have a country anymore."

“If at the heart of Owo here, nobody is safe, where do we go? And they are preparing for the election. Is the election for the living or the dead? We are fed up with insecurity.

"Nobody is safe anywhere anymore. In your home, in the marketplace, when travelling, even in the house of God. It is unbelievable but it happened."

He also called on politicians to slow down on politics and the drive to secure one political party ticket or the other ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Asogbuwa added:

“They should forget about 2023 and save lives now. God is not happy with this country anymore. The leadership has failed us.

"What is the essence of staying back in this country? What is the essence of the election, and who is it for when everybody is dying every day?”

