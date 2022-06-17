Less than 24 hours before the governorship election in Ekiti state, concerns have been raised over the preparedness of security agencies

Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has spotted some inadequacies and complacencies in security agencies

He alleged that there have been a series of reported cases as he revealed that one of his supporters' house was invaded by kidnappers and he was abducted in the process

Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state, former governor and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni have raised concerns over the preparations of security heading into the polls, Daily Trust newspaper reported.

The ex-governor who is running again for a seat at the government house in Ekiti made his dissatisfaction known on Thursday, June 16 during an interview with Arise TV.

The Former Governor said one of his supporters was abducted while there were cases of reported attacks. Photo: Segun Oni

Legit.ng gathered that Mr Oni criticized the state of insecurity in the state making reference to several attacks and the abduction of one of his supporters by unknown armed men heading into the elections.

He said:

“I am not satisfied yet with the arrangements for security, but if the Inspector-General of Police says adequate arrangements have been made, I want to believe him, because we are not yet at the election. But I will say, two nights ago, armed people, eight of them with face masks and in overall, went to one of my supporters’ place in Ado Ekiti.

"They broke into the house and broke every door until they got him and abducted him. And as we are talking, we don’t know where he is."

How may supporter was attacked - Segun Oni

He narrated that on the same day of the abduction of his supporter, another lady got lucky because of her absence from her apartment which the kidnappers had invaded.

Oni stated that the lady was able to go back home after the invasion to get her children as she scampered for safety.

Oni said:

“And on that same night, a lady was just lucky that she wasn’t at home when they came to her house. They ransacked her house wanting to pick her up. Only God knows what would’ve happened to her. Immediately she was able to get back home, she took her children, and they are not at home now.

“This style of people believing that because they are just in power, they can go to anybody’s house, abduct them on the eve of election, and they believe that once you release them on the next day after election, they will be too happy to regain their freedom, and there won’t be anything else.”

Political thugs, cult groups may threaten Osun election, observers warn

Similarly, Yiaga Africa, a leading election observation group has also raised an alarm about the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun state.

Yiaga Africa in its report raised an alarm over a possible cult or political thug attack during the election.

The group also noted that there is a high rise in voter inducement activities in the state with N5000 as the least amount per voter.

2023 election: Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

In another development, Yiaga Africa calls on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

The election observation group commended INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

