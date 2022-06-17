Owo, Ondo state - A funeral mass was held on Friday, June 17, for the victims of the terror attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Recall that some yet to arrested terrorists had on Sunday, June 5 attacked worshippers during mass.

Governor Akeredolu weeps at funeral mass, says, “we failed to protect these people”. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, 21 coffins were brought to the church for the funeral service.

Here are the names and some of their photos.

The Owo Church massacre victims buried on Friday, June 17. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A funeral mass has been held for the victims of the terror attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

The Owo Church massacre victims buried on Friday, June 17. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Owo church attack: I've failed my people, Governor Akeredolu wails, photo, video surface

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyawu, could not hold back their tears during the funeral ceremony on Friday.

The Ondo state governor's speech was punctuated with weeping and heavy sighs while he regretted what will never be forgotten by residents of the state and indeed, most Nigerians.

Akeredolu who noted that he lacks the right words to describe what happened stated that he has failed his people, not because his government did not try to protect people but largely due to the fact that the evil-minded fellows had support.

Ondo Catholic church attack: Oyedepo reacts, declares instant judgment on killers

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church had said that the attackers of St. Francis Church, Owo in Ondo state would be punished for their actions.

Some terrorists had on Sunday, June 5, invaded the church during worship, killing several worshippers while scores were injured.

Following the attack, the renowned cleric, who spoke during a sermon on Wednesday, June 8, at the church’s headquarters, Ota in Ogun state, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

Southwest governors to organise summit over insecurity

Meanwhile, amid the growing insecurity challenges plaguing the southwest region of Nigeria, the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has hinted that the six governors of the region will be having a security summit in earnest.

Governor Dapo made this known on Tuesday, June 14 during his condolence visit to his Ondo state counterpart, Akeredolu.

Governor Dapo was joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state who was also in Akure the Ondo state capital to pay respect.

Source: Legit.ng