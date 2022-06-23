BREAKING: UK Magistrate Court Denies Ekweremadu and His Wife Bail

Uxbridge Magistrate court has denied Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, bail following their arrest.

Recall that the lawmaker was arrested and charged to court alongside his wife for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

According to Arise TV, Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu both appear at Uxbridge Magistrate Court on charges relating to the conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

Source: Legit.ng