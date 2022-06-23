Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy Senate President in Nigeria is trending for the wrong reasons in the country

The politician was nabbed in the United Kingdom for allegedly involving himself in organ harvesting

A photo of the Enugu-born lawmaker and his wife in a UK magistrate court has surfaced on social media

FCT, Abuja - A photo of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice at a Magistrate court in the United Kingdom has surfaced.

Some social media users in Nigeria have been sharing the photo on their pages.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a Ph.D. holder is one of Nigeria's ranking senators. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

The couple have been accused of organ harvesting by British authorities, but a letter released by Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for visa for a boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

However, the boy being a minor, as against the stated age of 21 might have triggered the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President and his wife.

UK magistrate court denies Ekweremadu and his wife bail

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Uxbridge Magistrate court denied Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, bail following their arrest.

Recall that the Nigerian lawmaker was arrested and charged to court alongside his wife for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The couple appeared in the court on charges relating to the conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

Court says teenage boy with Ekweremadu was a homeless

An earlier report had indicated that the victim is a homeless boy who was taken off the street of Lagos state.

Ekweremadu and his wife will have to convince the British authorities that the boy was not coerced into giving out his kidney.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, July 7 as the couple will have the opportunity to get a lawyer to defend themselves in the case.

