In recent times, the abduction of traditional rulers has become a norm in southeast states of Nigeria

In a new move, unknown gunmen stormed the palace of the Ebonyi monarch and whisked him away to an unknown destination

In fact, the kidnappers are yet to contact the family of the traditional ruler even as the state police command has launched an investigation into the sad incident

Gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state, Eze Ambrose Ogbu, The Nation reports.

It was gathered that the monarch was kidnapped on Wednesday night, June 22, by unknown persons at his palace in Isu.

The abductors, Legit.ng gathered, have not made contact with his family members.

How Ebonyi monarch was kidnapped, the source shares details

A stakeholder in the community, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the incident in Abakaliki, Premium Times also reported.

He added that the abductors of the royal father were yet to contact the family as of Thursday morning, June 23.

The source said:

"He was kidnapped last night at his palace. But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family or the community. We have been waiting but no contact yet.”

Police react

The Ebonyi state commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba has confirmed the incident.

According to Garba, the command was doing everything possible to locate the monarch and rescue him from the abductors.

Garba affirmed:

“He was in his house and they came and abducted him. No contact has been established with the abductors.”

The consultant on security to the state government, Stanley Emegha is yet to react to the development.

