Aggrieved families of the 70 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28 have raised alarm over the mental health of the freed victims

In an interview, the chairman of the victims' families have called on the federal to see to the release of the other passengers in the kidnappers den

Dr Abdulfatah Jimoh disclosed the remaining victims are not in good condition as they are seriously disturbed in the forest

The families of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train released on Saturday by the abductors, have raised the alarm that the freed victims are mentally unstable, sick, traumatized and still hospitalized.

Chairman of the victims’ families in Kaduna, Dr Abdulfatah Jimoh, whose wife was among the 11 victims released by the terrorists, pleaded with the Federal Government to hasten the process of negotiation with the terrorists so that the remaining 50 victims could regain their freedom as they are seriously traumatized in the forest.

They however appreciated the federal government and other stakeholders’ at rescuing the 11 of their 61 train passengers, Vanguard reports.

Freed victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack are said to be mentally unstable, families seek FG's intervention. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He said:

“Today being the 77th day after the abduction of our loved ones in the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna Train, we are here to express our appreciation to God Almighty and thank Mr. President, the Service Chiefs, and other Nigerians for the efforts at ensuring the release of 11 of our loved ones.

“We are also saying that, we still have 50 of our loved ones in captivity and we are praying that very soon, they will also be released and reunited with us. Those that were released are still receiving treatment in the hospital. They had gone through a lot of trauma for 77 days, mental trauma, psychological trauma and mental torture. They are mentally unstable. So, they are still recuperating. We hope very soon, they will come back to their normal selves.”

Rakiya Lawal Othman speaks

Speaking, Rakiya Lawal Othman whose sister was among the eleven that regained freedom is still disturbed because her brother is among the 50 captives still in the kidnappers’ den.

Rakiya Lawal Othman calls on FG

The federal government, she said, should speed up the process of negotiation with the terrorists so that all the remaining victims would be freed and join their respective families soon.”

“Keep hope alive”, defence chief, Lucky Irabor tells families of Kaduna train attack

Families of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been urged to keep hope alive as the quest to bring back abducted victims in the den of bandits continues.

This statement was made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, during a live broadcast on the state of security in the country in commemoration of the democracy day celebration.

While reflecting on the incident of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Irabor stated that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the 51 kidnapped victims.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: What FG should do to secure release of abducted passengers, Gumi reveals

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to pay ransom to the terrorists holding the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was reported that he gave this advice during the special prayers organised for the victims by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday, May 12, in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train, killing nine passengers and abducted 62 others.

