Fun seekers having a good time at Abuja gardens were attacked on Monday, June 20, were attacked by robbers

Reports by residents in the area indicate the armed men were six in numbers and they shot in the air to scare many before they carried out the operation

Meanwhile, the FCT police command on the incident is yet to react and give an update regarding the sad development

Armed robbers have attacked Aco Estate Gardens along Airport Road in Abuja and dispossessed fun-seekers of their money and valuables, Daily Trust reports.

A resident identified simply as Ezenwa Alfred, disclosed the robbers who were six in number invaded the garden beside the headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), around 8:00 pm on Monday, June 20 and shot sporadically before robbing people.

Robbers attacked fun seekers at Abuja Garden. Photo credit: Abuja Facts

Source: Facebook

The resident explained those attacked by the robbers

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I was leaving the garden to my house after I received a call that I had a visitor. I was just some few metres away when I started hearing gunshots.”

He said some minutes after, he was told that robbers invaded the garden and robbed guests.

Eyewitness explained how the robbers carried out the attack

Another witness, identified as Samuel, said the robbers alighted from a car some metres away from the guests and trekked to the entrance of the garden before attacking their victims.

He affirmed thus:

“In fact, one of the robbers first came as if he wanted to buy a drink. Moments later when I started hearing gunshots I escaped through the back.”

Samuel said though no guest sustained an injury during the attack, the robbers fled immediately.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command is yet to react to the sad incident.

Kidnapping, robbery victims recount experiences as power outages complicate situation in Abuja

Like the end time, darkness enveloped the Adefemi community in Ushafa, Abuja as residents struggled to get their security whistle to alert their local security men on duty following the trend of kidnapping and armed robbery on the faithful night.

Mr Ahmed Idris told Legit.ng how he struggled when the community chairman reached out to them that men of the underworld were lurking around. He said he went for his whistle to possibly alert other security men, but it took him 30 minutes before he could find it.

He said power has become a serious challenge amid the growing insecurity in Nigeria as he couldn't reach out for his whistle on time because there was no light. He also lamented that the criminals usually storm the area days because of the epileptic nature of electricity.

Tales of woes as Abuja robbers ambush journalists at APC convention

At least four journalists assigned to cover the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost their phones and cameras to suspected robbers and pickpockets at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to The Punch, some of the hoodlums disguised as party supporters to perpetrate the act while others laid ambush and swooped on their victims outside the venue of the convention.

Legit.ng gathers that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 7, the same day security operatives shot tear gas canisters to disperse journalists on duty.

Source: Legit.ng