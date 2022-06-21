Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has urged the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to be well informed before forming his opinion on salient issues

Olubadan gave this advice while reacting to a viral video of Igboho where he condemned the conferment of traditional titles by some Obas on those killing Yoruba

The monarch, who just conferred titles on Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife reminded Igboho that others have rights to certain things they 'see as helpful to the Yoruba cause'

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has told the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho that we cannot close our eyes to the interest of other Yoruba living in other parts of the country.

The Punch reports that Oba Balogun also urged Igboho to always ask questions to be properly informed before forming his opinion on any issue.

Olubadan of Ibadan tutor Igboho, reveals his position

The Oba was reacting to a viral video where Igboho condemned the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some underserved persons by some monarchs.

The monarch made his position known through a statement from his spokesperson, Oladele Ogunsola.

On Saturday, June 18, the Olubadan conferred chieftaincy titles on Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat, at a ceremony attended by Bola Tinubu and Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero in Ibadan.

Igboho in a video was facilitating with the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao on his birthday, asking the monarch to advise other traditional rulers against honoring those killing Yoruba people and destroying their property.

The struggle for Yoruba nation remained in course

Igboho in the video also maintained that the struggle for Yoruba nation remained intact.

Although Igboho did not mention either the Olubadan or the titles, the spokesperson to the monarch stated that it was not hidden that Igboho was making allusion to the Saturday conferment.

The statement of Olubadan reads:

“The attention of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has been drawn to the trending video of the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho condemning his Saturday’s conferment of chieftaincy titles on both the Governor of Kano State and his wife, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Prof. Hafsat Umar Ganduje respectively.

“Although, there’s no particular mention of either the name or title of Olubadan in the said video, the fact that the Saturday occasion was being referenced was not hidden.

“As much as the Yoruba Nation activist is entitled to his opinion as well as a conviction on the Yoruba Nation project, he must concede to the fact that others too have the right to do certain things that in their wisdom are considered helpful to Yoruba cause.”

