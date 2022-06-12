History-making London to Lagos biker David Kunle Adeyanju is the latest chief in his Kwara hometown

The entrepreneur who arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, May 29 was honoured with a chieftaincy title as he arrived Offa, his hometown

Kunle crossed over 16 countries, faced some challenges and eventually overcame to complete the daring journey

Successful London to Lagos biker David Kunel Adeyanju has bagged a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Offa, Kwara state.

Kunle was honoured with the title of Aare Aniyikaiye of Offa Kingdom by the king Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi (Okikiola Ajagungbade I, Esuwoye II).

Kunle is the latest chief in town. Photo Credit: Itafa Olayemi Olaboye, Twitter/@lionheart1759

Confirming the development on Facebook, Itafa Olayemi Olaboye shared a picture of Kunle with the king of Offa kingdom with the caption:

"Biker David Kunle Adeyanju bags Aare Aniyikaiye of Offa Kingdom as he arrives hometown."

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the date and time the conferment took place as of the time of making this report.

Netizens celebrate Kunle

Shamsudeen Mohammed said:

"We are proud of you sir."

Sheriff Bolaji Raheem said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Medinah Tiamiyu Agunbiade said:

"That's so awesome!! he deserved it."

Rahaman Abíólá Toheeb said:

"Offa people know how to celebrate themselves."

Ibrahym Herfsert said:

"Well deserved title, Congratulations sir we are proud of you."

London to Lagos biker narrates how he crossed over 16 countries in 40 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, had opened up on how he crossed over 16 countries in 40 days.

The Kwara indigene was treated to a king-like reception by members of the Nigerian Bikers with Attitude and Determination as well as other lovers of his cause as he entered the country through the Seme border after 40 days on Sunday, May 29.

Back in mid-April, Kunle had announced on his Twitter handle his intention to embark on the trip to drive his End Polio campaign and raise funds for charity.

In an interview with The Punch, Kunle reiterated that his experience on the journey was a wonderful one. He added that it also had beautiful memories and pains.

"It’s been a heck of a ride. It’s been loaded with experience and pain, lots of pain but also lots of beautiful moments. That’s what life is. It’s a combination of both. It’s been a wonderful experience."

