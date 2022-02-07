Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), the embattled Yoruba secessionists, will remain in detention for six months

The incarceration of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has been extended by the Benin Republic government to six months without hearing.

This was disclosed on Sunday, February 6, by Igboho's counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Nigerian Tribune reports.

Alliyu said:

“The government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Sunday Igboho sends crucial new year message to President Muhammadu Buhari

Meanwhile, Igboho said he was not at war with President Muhammadu Buhari; the six governors in the southwest zone or any government official.

He, however, stressed that it was saddening that the Buhari regime has not addressed the security challenges in the South-West zone which was the genesis of his agitation for Yoruba Nation.

Igboho, in his 2022 New Year Message, said everyone living in the country deserves to be protected regardless of their tribe, religion or political leanings.

The New Year message was signed by one of the activist’s lawyers in Nigeria, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on behalf of his client. It was titled, ‘Sunday Igboho’s New Year message for 2022’.

He said:

“Let it be abundantly clear that I am not at war with President Buhari, the Governors or anybody in government.

“What I want the government to do is to address the genesis of my agitation for a Yoruba Nation.

“The genesis is the insecurity in Ibarapaland and other places in the entire Yorubaland where farmers were hacked to death, kidnapped and rapd as if there are no security agents in the country. Everybody deserves to be protected and feel safe in their country regardless of their tribe, religion or political leanings."

