Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the just concluded presidential primary elections of the ruling APC and main opposition party PDP

The prominent Igbo group said the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag bearers of both parties will have consequences

The group, however, commended the Igbo presidential aspirants who participated in the primary elections

Enugu - Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reacted to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag bearers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the refusal of the leading political parties to give their presidential ticket to the southeast would come with consequences.

Prof Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that there will be consequences for not electing an Igbo presidential candidate. Photo credit: Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Source: Facebook

The Ohanaeze scribe, however, saluted all the aspirants from the southeast for contesting in both parties.

Part of the statement read:

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes Igbo presidential aspirants in both the APC and PDP for standing firm to the end, in the face of utter betrayal by both parties.

“Indeed, the usually calm Onu appropriately captured the mood of Ndigbo, when he asked a very pertinent question while speaking at the APC primary: ‘Where is the justice?’

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo also salutes the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SAMBA) for insisting that it is the turn of the southeast, come 2023.

“We commend in a very special way, elder statesmen like Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Clark; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Middle Belt leader, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, and others for rising above ethnic sentiments to be true heroes of Nigerian democracy.”

