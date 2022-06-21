Earlier, Followers of Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr Mbaka has protested against Bishop of Enugu Diocese Rt Rev Callistus Onaga after he banned the ministry at the weekend

The protesters, waving leaves, were chanting 'No more Bishop's over the pronouncement after Mbaka carpeted Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for being a stingy man

In a recent development, Father Mbaka has however warned his followers to desist from attacking his Bishop and noted activities at the church ground are suspended until further notice

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has disassociated himself from the protests in the Adoration Ground on Sunday, June 19, The Punch reports.

The protest was against the ban imposed on Mbaka by the Enugu Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga.

Onaga, in a pastoral injunction, which was read in all Catholic parishes, chaplaincies and religious formations, had imposed a ban on Mbaka ministry.

He directed that no Catholic faithful should henceforth go there for any activity.

But less than 24 hours after the ban, some Mbaka’s followers thronged the Adoration Ground on Sunday, in disobedience to the bishop’s ban, and protested against him.

Consequently, Mbaka, in a statement, on Monday, June 20, disowned the protesters and warned them to desist forthwith.

He said he received with obedience the directive of the bishop and warned his followers against any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

The statement read in part:

“My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration Ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activities.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, Rev Callistus Onaga, on June 17, 2022.

“May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular, members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.”

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has finally broken the silence on why it shut down religious activities at the Adoration Ministry of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

According to the Enugu Catholic Diocese, the church was shut down on the premise of frequent disobedience to canonical laws by the priest.

