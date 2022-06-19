The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has finally broken the silence on why it shut down religious activities at the Adoration Ministry of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

According to the Enugu Catholic Diocese, the church was shut down on the premise of frequent disobedience to canonical laws by the priest, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Father Mbaka has apologized for his ‘Stingy Young Man’ comment on Peter Obi. Photo: Peter Obi, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria - AMEN

Source: Facebook

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Father Mbaka's ministry was on Saturday, June 18 shut down by the leadership of the Catholic Church in Enugu state.

The decision of the Catholic Diocese in the southeastern state was announced by the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga.

The suspension however raised eyebrows with the suspicion that it might be a result of his comment calling former Anambra state governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi a "stingy young man"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, the embattled Mbaka has since tendered an open apology to Peter Obi for his controversial comment labelling him as a wicked and stingy man.

In a statement Mbaka personally signed on Friday, June 17, he stated that his intention was not to malign Obi or his supporters but to pray for them.

He called on Obi and his supporters to understand and forgive him for his utterances.

The man of God added that the former Anambra governor is his brother whom he loves and prays for.

His statement reads:

“In any way, the supporters of Mr. Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness.

“My intention is not to fight or malign Mr. Peter Obi. He is my friend and remains my friend and brother I love him and I wish him success. May God bless him and his good supporters. God’s will be done in his political endeavors.

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being.

“What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them.

“We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for Divine intervention.

“I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice candidate.

”I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood. And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says yes, who can say no? And when God says no, who can say yes?”

Source: Legit.ng