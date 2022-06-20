The founder of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has denied any involvement in the protest that took place on his Adoration Ministry ground by some of his followers.

Premium Times reports that Mbaka in a statement which he released some hours after his members had protested the ban by the Catholic bishop of Enugu on the activities of the Adoration following Mbaka's outburst against Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Mbaka has denied any involvement in the protest against the order of the Bishop of the Enugu diocese. Photo: Adoration Ministry

Source: Facebook

Disassociating himself from the incident, Mbaka urged the protesters to refrain from further violence and raining insults on Callistus Onaga, the Catholic Church of Enugu Diocese.

He added that he is ever obedient to the Catholic Bishop of Onaga and his orders whether it favours his ministry or not.

His words:

“My intention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground this Sunday, June 19. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“May I, therefore, appeal to the faithful, in particular, members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to refrain from any measure of violence, either in action or by abusive utterances."

Also stating that he remains loyal to the "chief shepherd" of the church in the diocese, Mbaka said the ministry and its members must remain respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to the bishop’s apostolic directives.

He added:

“May I once more remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. The life of the Adoration Ministry is in the hands of God under the direction of the chief shepherd of the diocese.

“Once again, I pledge my obedience to my bishop. The Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria is ever submissiive to the mother church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the ministry."

Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi, begs for forgiveness

Legit.ng recalls that in 2018 when Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate, Father Mbaka, had also made a similar allegation against Peter Obi.

However, he later begged for forgiveness and apologised to the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi for his comments when the PDP presidential running mate visited his church.

Mbaka, in a viral video, had tried to extract a monetary commitment from the former vice-presidential candidate of the PDP but he later declined.

Source: Legit.ng